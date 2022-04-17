Sara Ali Khan in awe of serenity of the full moon

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan makes sure she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and the films she works on. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Atrangi Re actor recently treated the viewers with breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram while enjoying the serenity of the ‘Full Moon’ and we just cannot take our eyes off her. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old actor captioned it, “Rising and Setting Full Moon Peaceful Purnima.” In the picture, Sara is seen in her casual sans makeup look as she posed looking towards the mesmerising full moon. She looked ethereal in the pictures. However, the endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar’s next where she will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal as his on-screen love interest. It’s touted to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. She was last seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.













