Zeb applauded for her performance at the Asia Arts Game Changer Awards

The prestigious Asia Society India Centre held their 6th edition of the Asia Arts Game Changer Awards, hosting their signature virtual gala celebration honouring artists from the continent. This year it was wonderful to have renowned Pakistani singer Zeb Bangash add soul to the celebration through a rendition of a medley of songs. Hailing from Lahore, Zeb has enthralled audiences with performances crossing cultural and linguistic boundaries. She is also the first Pakistani artist to serve as music director of an award- winning Bollywood film, Lipstick Under My Burkha that went on to receive 18 international film awards.

Inakshi Sobti,Chief Executive Officer-Asia Society India Centre, was full of appreciation and praises for Zeb as she stated,”Zeb’s voice & music during the awards received rave reviews cutting across the barriers of borders and conflict. The virtual world makes such cross cultural and cross border collaborations seamless. The ability for over 650 participants from across South Asia and South Asia diaspora to connect with each other was a testimony of our shared humanity and the ability of culture to create bridges in an otherwise politically stratified world”

For more than 30 years,Asia Society has been a pioneer in identifying and fostering the latest contemporary Asian artists and engaging new audiences with their work.

This year the awards were hosted virtually,keeping the uncertainties of the pandemic in mind.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been invited by the Asia Society’s India Centre to be a part of their annual Asia Arts Game Changer Awards” stated Zeb Bangash.

Her set of four tracks included the Sinf-e-aahan sound track,Pankh Laga Ke from Eik Thi Maryam,Sambhal Sambhal and Ajaa Re Moray Saiyya.

She added on congratulating the three winners Himmat Shah,Sumakshi Singh and Jasmine Nilani Joseph.

“Such exchanges allow for South Asia’s artist’s fraternity not only to meet meet and engage but to work together on collaborations that might not be otherwise possible” she further added on. “As always it was absolute pleasure to have partnered with the Asia Society who I have worked with on many an occasion and look forward to doing so again in the future”

Zeb’s performance had the audiences in mesmerised. The Ark Foundation took to their instagram stating “The sparkling night was witness to an amazing performance by Zeb Bangash”. Jasmine Nilani a Sri Lankan artist and a Winner of the night called Zeb’s performance “a mind blowing musical treat.” Sumakshi Singh, another award. Winner thought that “Itwas a treat to hear Zeb Bangash.”

Zeb Bangash continues to gain global recognition through her work with her inimitable vocal style and expression making waves every time with music lovers all over. Zeb Bangash: Zebunnisa Bangash, also known as Zeb Bangash is a renowned Pakistani singer and song-writer. The talented singer has appeared in three seasons of coke studio since 2008.