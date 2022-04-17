Easter celebrated with enthusiasm, fervor

ISLAMABAD: The jubilant Christian community on Sunday celebrated Easter in various parts of the country with great enthusiasm and fervor. The day dawned with special prayers in the Churches where the local administrations of every city ensured proper security arrangements. Easter greetings were also exchanged, in addition to the prayers offered for the country’s prosperity. The greeting messages were also poured in, especially from the top leadership of the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his greetings to the Christian community, living in Pakistan and across the globe, on the celebrations of Easter.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister lauded the services rendered by the Christian community in all walks of life since the creation of Pakistan.

“Happy Easter to the Christian community in Pakistan & around the world. We greatly value & laud the services that our Christian Pakistanis have rendered in all walks of life since the creation of Pakistan. Let us all spread the shared message of peace, inclusivity & love,” he said in a tweet.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani felicitated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter. In his message, he said the Constitution guaranteed protection of the rights of all the minorities, including Christians. All the minorities enjoyed equal rights in the country, he added.

He lauded the role of all the minorities including Christian community in the country’s development. Easter manifested love and mutual respect, he said while stressing the need for promoting unity and inter-faith harmony in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also extended felicitation to Christian community of the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular on Easter festivity.

In a felicitation message, the chief minister said that the festival of Easter gives the message of peace, affection, brotherhood and harmony.













