Billie Eilish is nothing but grateful after making history at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish continued to achieve milestones in her career as she has just made history for being the youngest artist in history to ever headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Bad Guy hitmaker hit the stage of the star-studded event in California on April 16, bringing two big surprised to the hyped-up crowd.

As per reports, the 20-year-old told the attendees, “I should not be headlining this (expletive)!”

“But I’m so (expletive) grateful that I’m here and that you guys are all here. This is such a dream come true,” Eilish said according to E! News.

The Grammy-winning singer reportedly staged a stunning performance with her songs When The Party’s Over, Everything I Wanted and Happier Than Ever.

Moreover, Khali also joined her on the stage to rejoice fans with a Lovely performance. “Thank you, Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé. I love you, goodnight,” she said while wrapping up her performance.