‘Stolen mandate’ comes back to people: PML-N

Soon after PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was elected as new chief minister of Punjab following days of political turmoil, the ruling party leaders termed it a victory against “selected rulers”. “Brothers and sisters of Punjab! Your stolen mandate in 2018 has been returned to you. Your journey of development will begin where you left off,” said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah said after Centre his party successfully toppled the PTI-led government in Punjab.

“Our long struggle against the gangs imposed in Punjab also succeeded, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz!,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. “Congratulations lions on double victory and a double shock to PTI,” said PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt.

PTI dissident MNA Aamit Liaquat Hussain also felicitated the newly-elected chief minister saying, “Congratulations to Hamza Shahbaz for winning this crucial game of nerves, he smartly played? and really what a great sixer of young CM on Imran’s Yorker”.

Hamza, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as new chief minister of Punjab with 197 votes on Saturday and rival candidate Prevaiz Ealhi of PML-Q along with PTI lawmakers boycotted the election as they failed to block voting for the new leader of the house.