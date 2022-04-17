We are ‘inches away’ from civil unrest: PTI

As violence broke out in Punjab Assembly between opposition and treasury benches on Saturday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry warned that the country was heading towards civil unrest. Amid chaotic scenes, the Punjab police entered provincial assembly as lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) roughed up the acting speaker, Dost Muhammad Mazari, forcing him to retire to his chamber.

“We are inches away from full fledge Civil unrest, Imran Khan has exercised utmost restraint very soon even he won’t be able to stop this very angry mob and we will see country plunging into a civil unrest,” said Fawad while referring to the situation in the PA. Calling his opponents ‘imported leaders’, Fawad said they will not be able to leave the country. In another tweet, the former information minister said the ongoing political turmoil in the country is linked to Supreme Court’s “failure” to decide the case regarding the fate of rebel lawmakers.

Another PTI leader Farrukh also concurred with Fawad’s statement, saying had the presidential reference regarding the interpretation of Article 63-A been interpreted, the Punjab Assembly would not have witnessed such scenes.

“These are just a few MPAs, imagine if the awam [public] goes out of control and takes the matter in their own hands… only solution to calm this civil unrest is ELECTIONS. Let the people decide their own fate. CALL ELECTIONS!,” said PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari.