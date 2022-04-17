PPP may not take ministries in federal cabinet: Zardari

PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday hinted that his party would not be taking any ministries in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

Which is yet to be decided since the premier’s election on April 11. “I don’t think we are taking any ministries,” he told journalists outside the National Assembly after PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was elected NA speaker unopposed. “We want to give a chance to our friends,” Zardari added, referring to the government’s coalition partners which comprises eight political parties.

The former president’s statement comes after the PPP issued a notification on Saturday, inviting applications for party tickets in the national and provincial assemblies for the forthcoming general elections in the country.

A statement issued by Farhatullah Babar, secretary general of the party, said that each application should be accompanied with a bank draft of Rs40,000 for an NA party ticket and Rs30,000 for a provincial assembly ticket. “Applications must reach the party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House in Karachi by April 30,” it added. The federal cabinet is yet to be announced even a week after Shehbaz assumed power. The premier has been taking his sweet time in appointing the federal cabinet as he wants to take along all his allies, particularly those who joined the former opposition after quitting the PTI coalition government.