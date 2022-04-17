NA resolution slams attack on PA deputy speaker

The National Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the brutal physical and verbal attack on the Acting Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

“This House condemns the brutal physical and verbal attack on the Acting Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari by PTI, PML-Q MPAs to sabotage the proceedings and the constitutional process of election of chief minister Punjab,” said the resolution moved by PML-N lawmaker Shaza Fatima in the House.

The House expressed concern over the security of MPAs, not belonging to the above mentioned parties and blatant violation of constitution of Pakistan.

The House urged to restore law and order at earliest so that the constitutional process of election of CM could be completed.

“The House demands that all those responsible may be dealt with according to law so such incidents can be deterred and prevented in future,” the resolution said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the attack, deeming it a “blatant display of violence and hooliganism”. The premier accused former prime minister Imran Khan of inciting violence and attacking democracy due to personal “desperation”.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib stated that, “such dirty behaviour is the gift of Imran”. She added that the former ruling party first “attacked the Constitution and the National Assembly,” and when “Imran’s conspiracy failed he ordered an attack on the deputy speaker.” Maryam Nawaz of the PML-N also harshly condemned the act stating, “it is the first duty of every Pakistani to eradicate this hooliganism and rage from PTI.” The leader expressed that “such culture” was dangerous for the country and must be eradicated. “People of Punjab, recognize their faces!” she stated.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah also took to Twitter to claim that “violence was propagated by Imran Niazi is now showing its true colours”, deeming the attack on deputy speaker Mazari as shameful. The minister called for legal action against those involved.

Member of the National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal accused Imran Khan on being “hell bent to create anarchy” citing the display of violence in the Punjab Assembly.

“Imran is proving that he is Hitler’s disciple but will be stopped,” he tweeted.

PTI leader and former information minister stated that the event in the Punjab Assembly demonstrated that the country is “inches away from full fledged civil unrest”.

The former minister claimed that Imran Khan had exercised “utmost restraint” but soon would not be able to “stop every angry mob”. Fawad Chaudhry furthered that as the country would plunge into unrest, the “imported leaders” would be unable to flee.

While former special assistant to ex-PM Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, deemed the incident “tragic” but blamed it on “those who engaged in horse trading, made a mockery of the Constitution and bought peoples’ allegiances”.

“Unfortunately, no hearing was held on the reference sent by the president,” Gill lamented. He observed that chaos is “bound to spread” when the whole system would “suppress the voice of the oppressed”.