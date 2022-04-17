Attack on PA deputy speaker is attack on courts: Bilawal

Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the attack on deputy speaker Punjab was not only an attack on the Punjab assembly but on our courts, which had ruled that he would conduct elections today.

In a message on Twitter, he said”It is an attack on our democracy, an attack on our constitution, an attack on our federation and an attack on the people of South Punjab.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party has invited applications from aspirants for party tickets to contest for National Assembly and all provincial assemblies in the coming general elections.

PPP sources said on Saturday that applications for party tickets should be addressed to the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP). Each applicant will submit application along with a bank draft of Rs 40,000 for a National Assembly party ticket and Rs 30,000 for a Provincial Assembly ticket.

Applications must reach the party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi by April 30.