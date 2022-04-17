Bilquis Edhi laid to rest in Karachi

Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, was laid to rest at the Mewa Shah graveyard on Saturday – after Zuhr prayers. Bilquis’ funeral prayers were offered at the New Memon Masjid Kharadar shortly before her burial. Expressing his grief over the sad demise of his mother, Faisal Edhi said he was left alone, adding that her mother gave him courage after the death of his father. He paid tribute to Bilquis Edhi and said that she had been managing all the operations of the Edhi Foundation. A day earlier, Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at the age of 74 after a brief hospitalisation. She was admitted to a hospital in Karachi for three days and was rushed there after her blood pressure had suddenly dropped. According to an Edhi Foundation spokesperson, Bilquis was ill for the last one month. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Haiz Naeemur Rehman, and other political leaders were present at the funeral of the philanthropist.













