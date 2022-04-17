4500 personnel to perform duties during NA-33 Hangu by-election

At least 4500 personnel will perform their duties to meet any untoward incident during NA-33 Hangu by-election to be held on April 17, said DPO Ikramullah Khan on Saturday. District Police Officer and Election Commission Officers finalized security arrangements for peaceful and transparent conduct of elections.

He said the deployment of police personnel, the squads of Quick Response Force and Rapid Response Force would conduct patrolling on polling day while the Reserve Police personnel would remain on standby at Police Line Headquarter to meet with any emergency situation. A total of 3.18 million people would exercise their right of franchise in NA-33 Hangu by-election, said the spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that all arrangements have been made and the elections campaign will end on April 15 at 12am. A total of 210 polling stations have been set up, of which 64 for men, 55 for women and 91 jointly. 110 polling stations are sensitive and 77 have been declared as highly sensitive, for which adequate security arrangements have been made. Five candidates are contesting in this by-election. Among them are Saeed Umar from ANP, Obaidullah from JUI, Nadeem Khan from PTI and Atiq Ahmed and Muhammad Saeed are Independent candidates.