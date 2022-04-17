PGMI principal felicitates Christians on Easter

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has felicitated the Christians community on the eve of Easter and appreciated the services being rendered by the Christian employees for the ailing humanity.

In a message issued here on Saturday, he said that outstanding services of the Christian community in the fields of development, education and health in Pakistan could not be ignored.

He said that festivals like Easter, being observed on Sunday (April 17) in Pakistan, like in other parts of the world, promote religious harmony in society.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us; people of different faiths enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom in the country,” Al-freed said. He added that the Christian staff of Lahore General Hospital had always been on the forefront to provide quality healthcare to patients and running the hospital affairs in an efficient manner.