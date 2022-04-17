Nine police injured during protest in Sweden

Counter-protesters demonstrating against a far-right group’s intention to burn a Koran in Orebro in central Sweden clashed with police on Friday, leaving nine police officers injured, authorities said.

Police said in a statement that nine officers were injured in all. Their injuries included “broken arms and police officers who have been hit by stones,” police spokesperson Diana Qudhaib told the daily Aftonbladet.

A member of the public was also hit by a stone to the head. The demonstration, involving around 200 people, according to local media, dispersed later in the evening.

It was the second day running that there had been clashes on the fringes of a rally by the anti-immigration and anti-Islamic Stram Kurs (Hard Line) movement led by Danish-Swedish Rasmus Paludan.