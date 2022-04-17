What a Fall!

When an egotist inebriated with power rolls down from the top of the pyramid to its bottom, he sets an example of how the power is temporary and indeed elusive. The fall of former PM Imran Khan is a glaring case of how his dream to rule for another term of five years and more came to nought. For many, he met his fate too late and after doing much damage to the national economy, not to mention the country’s diplomatic standing among the comity of nations.

The conspiracy theory Imran Khan fabricated has been categorically debunked by the military authorities. The accusation he levelled against the US of removing him from power has no substance in it and looks absolutely far-fetched. For the US, he was no more than a nitwit figure heading a country begging for foreign loans to sustain itself. The superpower instead of hatching a conspiracy to remove him, as he claims, could have stopped the IMF loaning to suffocate the economy thus forcing people to rise against the government.

In hindsight, Imran’s conspiracy theory might have some substance in it. As it is, US rivalry against the Niazi clan is proverbial. Another Niazi of yore, Dr Sher Afgan Niazi, considered a constitutional expert during Gen Musharraf’s rule comes to mind. When he lost the general election in 2008 against Humair Hayat Rokhri, an independent candidate, Niazi was quizzed on a TV show about who he thought was responsible for his defeat. The compere took various names but late Dr Niazi kept denying. After enough suspense had built up, he suddenly revealed: the US. For some inexplicable reasons, the US has always conspired against the Niazi clan. In the latest case, it’s none less than the former prime minister, himself a Niazi, who blames the US for his ouster.

The major flaw in IK’s personality is that he possesses an overblown ego with limited foresight and depth of mind. No doubt he has a booming voice but has little control over what he speaks, especially when name-calling his political opponents. He derided Nawaz Sharif for reading his speech from the written text while Khan spoke extempore. By speaking off the cuff one could make blunders and invite guffaws, as the great leader did by announcing that Japan and Germany had common borders. So much for his geographical knowledge!

Moreover, IK is a gent of many persuasions. He often perceived Pakistan as the state of Medina and perhaps imagined himself donning a white robe and Keffiye as headgear. Nobody dared to disobey the royal head of the state of Medina, he said. On another occasion, he spoke highly of the Chinese system of governance under which state orders were never questioned or debated. Once IK was so inspired by Mahathir Mohamad that he announced to establish a new Islamic block much to the annoyance of the Saudis, forgetting how we are perpetually indebted to them because of their financial help.

Imran Khan’s style of leadership has left the nation highly polarised and divided. His followers show no tolerance when questioned about the PTI’s achievements during the last more than three years in government. Other than fiery speeches and foul-mouthing against the political opponents, we don’t see anything on the ground.

The BRT in Peshawar, the only major project the PTI government undertook remains incomplete to date. IK blamed the PMLN for spending Rs 30 Billion on the construction of the Lahore Metro Bus, which he sarcastically called “Jungla Bus”. When the PTI later started a similar project in Peshawar, it was proudly announced to complete within Rs 14 Billion. Later it was reported that the cost would go up to Rs 40 billion. However, the Asian Development Bank in its PC-1 report in 2017 mentioned that the project would cost Rs 61 Billion provided the dollar stood at Rs105. The rest is history, as they say.

Alongside the US, Imran Khan holds a state institution responsible for removing him from power. And he demands immediate elections. Forgive me for asking a candid question. Does Imran Khan genuinely believe that he won the last election on merit? Did he last in power for as long as he did without the “unseen help and props?” Now the important question: how can he claim to sweep the next election, if the performance of his government during the last tenure is anything to go by?

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity@gmail.com