Longo Borghini wins dusty Paris-Roubaix

ROUBAIX: Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo won a dusty edition of cycling’s Paris-Roubaix women’s race on Saturday after a 124km run featuring 17 sections of cobbled mining roads. The 30-year-old Italian champion powered to a solo triumph after taking the lead with 25km to go with a blistering turn of pace just after a previous break had been caught. Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx was second while Lucinda Brand of Trek-Segafredo was third. In stark contrast to the 2021 mudfest the second edition of the women’s race was contested in bone-dry conditions and clouds of dust caused by many riders using the dirt paths that run alongside the cobbled sections. Pre-race favourite Marianne Vos tested positive for Covid on Saturday morning while another fancied rider Elisa Balsamo was disqualified after using the tailwind from a team car to catch the pack after a flat tyre.













