Textile exports up 25.43pc to $14.242b in 9 months

The exports of textile commodities increased by 25.43pc during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Saturday.

The textile exports were recorded at $14,242.623mn in July-March (2021-22) against the exports of $11,355.465mn in July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 25.43pc, according latest PBS data.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which increased by 25.97 pc from $721.216mn last year to $908.487mn during the current year.

Likewise, the exports of raw cotton increased by 1009.03pc, from $0.593mn to $6.577mn, cotton cloth by 26.51pc, from $1,419.181mn to $1,795.457mn, cotton (carded or combed) by 100pc to $1.632mn from $0.064mn exports last year, yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 104.53pc, from $23.560mn to $48.188mn whereas exports of knitwear increased by 34.12pc, from $2,780.896mn to $3,729.683mn.

In addition, the exports of bed wear increased to $2,448.859mn from $2,052.259mn, showing growth of 19.33pc, towels’ export increased by 18.42pc, from $692.110mn to $819.589mn, ready-made garments by 26.24pc, from $2,268.389mn to $2,863.570mn, art, silk and synthetic textile by 27.63pc, from $269.201mn to $343.591mn, made-up articles (excluding bed-wear and towels) by 10.84pc, from 565.680mn to $627.006mn whereas the exports of all other textile materials increased by 20.01pc, from $473.156mn to $567.841mn.

The only textile commodity that witnessed negative growth in trade was tents, canvas and Tarpulin, the exports of which decreased by 7.87pc, from $89.160mn to $82.144mn.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 19.90pc during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports during March 2022 were recorded at $1,625.253mn against the exports of $1,355.542mn during March 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of textile from the country however witnessed a decrease of 3.51pc during March 2022 when compared to the exports of $1,684.313mn in February 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports increased by 24.98pc during the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The merchandize exports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $23.355b compared to the exports of $18.687b during July-March (2020-21), the PBS reported. On the other hand, the merchandize imports went up by 49.10pc from $39.489b last year to $58.877b during the current fiscal year.