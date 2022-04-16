EZDMC, FPCCI join hands for industrial uplift of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have joined hands for cooperation in industrial development and especially the upcoming zones of the company. It was decided in a meeting between Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan here the other day, said a press release issued here on Saturday. Other who attended the meeting included Manager Construction and Infrastructure KP-EZDMC, Imtiaz Ahmad, Secretary FPCCI Construction Committee, Mazhar-ul-Haq while Regional Secretary FPCCI, Khalid Haider participated in the meeting via zoom. The meeting discussed maximum utilization of Rs.100mn grant by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the construction of FPCCI Office in Peshawar and provision of technical assistance by KP-EZDMC in the construction of the FPCCI building and finalizing pre-requisites for final submission by FPCCI to Provincial Government for release of grant.













