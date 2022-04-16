Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee strengthened by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Saturday and closed at Rs181.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs181.58. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs180.9 and Rs182.9 respectively. The price of Euro remained unchanged and closed at Rs196.2190 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 196.2177. The Japanese Yen also remained unchanged to close at Rs1.43, whereas a decrease of two paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs237.10 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.12. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs49.42 and Rs48.41 respectively.













