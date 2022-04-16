Want healthy and glowing skin? Follow these five Ayurvedic remedies

The skin is the largest organ of the body and just like all others, must be taken care of, pampered and nourished, from time to time.

While a few skincare basics such as a hydrating face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen on a regular basis are recommended by most experts, there are a few additional things that you can do to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

Recently, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to share five such suggestions. “Besides being one of the first things people notice about you, your skin offers clues about your overall health,” she wrote.

Dr Kohli succinctly clarified that “when things are happening on the skin, that’s a signal of deeper imbalances”. She explained that in Ayurveda, “skin issues are seen as an imbalance of the doshas, the three humours around which Ayurveda is based.”

She added, “Surface treatments alone won’t eradicate what causes acne, which is why Ayurvedic approaches include diet and lifestyle changes.”

Recently, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to share five such suggestions

Take a look at Dr Kohli’s suggestions for clear, healthy and glowing skin.

Don’t eat anything that is processed- The expert advised to cut out all kinds of processed foods from your diet, including junk food and refined sugar. Instead, opt for fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables for taste and health.

Seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep- Dr Kohli emphasised the importance of getting enough sleep to achieve clear and healthy skin. She suggested that instead of sleeping in on weekends, you should strive for seven-eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night.

Exercise daily- The Ayurvedic expert explained the importance of regular physical activity in one’s life and said, “Make sure to devote even a little bit of time towards exercise daily.”

Try yoga and meditation- She highlighted that pranayam and meditation “can both go a long way towards helping you de-stress.”

Stay hydrated- Dr Kohli suggested drinking an ample amount of water to stay hydrated throughout the day. She said, “Listen to your body. Drink only as much water as per your requirements and don’t overdo it.”