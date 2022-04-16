Farhan Saeed speaks about playing Hamza in ‘Mere Humsafar’

Singer-actor Farhan Saeed who is being loved for his character as Hamza in the family drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ alongside Hania Aamir speaks about his experience of reprising the character of a charming romantic hero in most dramas.

During a recent tell-all interview, Farhan Saeed reflected upon his successful venture into acting, more with current sensation ‘Mere Humsafar’ alongside an ensemble cast of celebrated actors like Hania Aamir, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed and Zoya Nasir.

“The whole cast of this play has done a great job. Be it Saba Hameed or Hania, everyone played their characters well,” he told the interviewer noting that the audience really enjoy ‘mellow stories’.

“The emotional, sensitive side of the play was intense and I think that’s what connected well with the audience.”

On his choices of scripts since the acting debut, Farhan remarked that an actor has to take a ‘leap of faith’. “Oftentimes you think your play will do well and it doesn’t. Likewise, you’d have lesser expectations and the play will go above and beyond with its ratings,” he said.

Moreover, Farhan in the interview broke the silence on the much-speculated separation with actor Urwa Hocane.

Responding to a question about his personal life, Farhan stated, “Ideally, I think to comment on the things which are shared but that’s idealism.”

“When you are famous and in the public eye, there is always a price to pay. Criticism and praise come hand in hand. Just answer want you to want to and ignore other things,” he concluded.

After a successful feat in singing, Farhan has been a favourite of producers and audience alike in acting as well. He has been a part of successful projects like ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Prem Gali’ and ‘Teri Chah Mein’ among others.