ATC awards 5 years imprisonment in explosive material recovery case

FAISALABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in explosive material recovery case.

The court also ordered for confiscating property of the convict.

ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining evidences. According to the prosecution, a Counter Terrorism Department team had arrested the accused, Shahid alias Matiullah, and recovered explosive material form his possession on May 25, last year.