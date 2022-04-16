SBP updates MPC meetings schedule

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday announced the schedule of Monetary Policy Committee meetings for rest of the calendar year 2022. An emergency MPC meeting was held on April 7, while the next regular meeting was scheduled for May 23, an SBP press release said.

The schedule for MPC meetings during the rest of calendar year 2022 would be as follows: Ist meeting on Monday, May 23; 2nd on Thursday, July 7; 3rd on Monday, August 22; 4th on Monday, October 10; and 5th and last on Friday, November 25. The advance calendar of MPC meetings for the first half of calendar year 2023 would be shared at the time of the November 2022 MPC meeting, the SBP said.