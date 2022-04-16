JUI-F chief condemns Israel’s aggression in Palestine

ISLAMABAD:Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestinians who were worshiping in connection with the holy month of Ramazan in the Bait-ul-Muqadas (Jerusalem).

He, in a statement, urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and leaders of the Muslim world to raise their voice against Israel’s brutalities in Palestine. The eyes of Muslim countries recognizing Israel should be opened, he added.

Maulana Fazl said Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine was not acceptable to the Muslim Ummah at any cost.

Besides urging the United States to change its policy on Israel, he appealed the Muslim Ummah to record their protest against Israel all over the world. He said JUI-F was standing by its Palestinian brothers through thick and thin.