PM condemns Al-Aqsa raid, calls for protection of Palestinian lives

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, condemned raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque and escalation of violence by the Israeli forces.

The prime minister in a tweet also stressed upon the international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives and uphold the international law and the UN Charter.

Strongly condemned the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the escalation of violence by Israel in gross violation of HR and humanitarian laws.

We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. Time for international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law & UN Charter,” he posted on his twitter handle.