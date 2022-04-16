PTI’s two former MNAs granted bail in Sindh House attack case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted the interim bail of two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Ataullah and Faheem Khan in Sindh House attack case.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the two ex-MNAs. The court accepted the bails of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs50,000, each and granted pre-arrest bail till April 26.

The court served notices to the police on petition seeking permanent bails of the accused and adjourned the case.

Baloch students: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till April 23, on a case related to cases registered against Baloch students of Qauid e Azam University.

Deputy Attorney General informed the court that he would submit a detailed report to the court after arranging of students’ meeting with the president. The court said it was an important issue and federal government had to view it as early as possible.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed through Iman Mazari Advocate.

The deputy attorney general said that the President couldn’t hold the meeting so far with the students due to some ailment. He, however, submitted the minutes regarding meeting of students with the secretary interior ministry.

The court adjourned further hearing till April 23.