IHC instructs FIA to avoid harassing PTI workers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not to harass the social media activists and disposed of the case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI challenging FIA actions against its workers. The court instructed the director anti-cyber crime wing FIA to ensure implementation of law and avoid harassing the people. The court noted that the director was newly posted against the slot and said that it had fully trust on him. The chief justice said that criticism could be made but provoking anyone shouldn’t be allowed. The court also instructed the director general FIA to appoint a focal person who would coordinate with the petitioner. Faisal Chaudhry Advocate contended that three workers of his client party were lifted from Lahore. The court said it was disposing of the case with the instruction, adding that it didn’t want the petitioner have to come court again.













