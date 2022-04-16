Sultan highlights urgency of peaceful solution of Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday reached Islamabad after concluding his four-day visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During his visit Barrister Chaudhry have had productive meetings and interactions with OIC secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha, President Islamic Development Bank Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhit and other senior Saudi officials.

Besides highlighting the urgency of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue, the AJK president also briefed the IDB President regarding the ongoing projects and future projects in Azad Kashmir.

He also attended and addressed Iftar dinners hosted in his honor by OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC Mr. Rizwan Syed Sheikh.

He performed Umrah and also visited the Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) in Madinah Munawarah.

Before leaving KSA, the President addressed a press conference in Jeddah on the last leg of his four-day tour to Saudi Arabia in which he exposed the Indian government’s belligerence and hegemonic designs in the region.

Referring to India’s settler colonialism policies, the president said that the BJP government had fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus in Occupied Kashmir since the day it stripped the region of its semi autonomous status by revoking article 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution.

He said that settling 4,000 Indian investors and granting them land in Kashmir under the guise of investment, was part of a conspiracy to change demographic complexion of the Occupied Kashmir.

He urged the Kashmiri community settled in Saudi Arabia to rise above their party affiliations to galvanize support for the Kashmir cause in the middle eastern countries. He also urged the international community to shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its much-needed role to resolve the long-drawn Kashmir conflict, which he said was the main cause and consequence of tension and violence in the region.