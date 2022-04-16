NHA directed to complete Ayub Bridge repair work

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary for KP and Member National Assembly MurtazaJavedAbbasi Saturday directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete the repair work of the damaged Ayub Bridge Havelian within

one month.

MurtazaAbbassi said that nine months ago Ayub Bridge Havelian was damaged but NHA failed to restore it, he also ordered to complete the repair work within one month, if NHA will not start the restoration work timely then we will take action against the officials.

Ayub Bridge Havelian was damaged nine months ago owing to the heavy downpour and flooding in River Door and later the NHA stopped commuters from the use of the bridge and diverted the traffic to Langravillage bridge which has no capacity to handle heavy traffic.

People of Havelian particularly village Langra have protested many times against the delayed work on Ayub Bridge but the then PTI government did not pay any attention to resolving the issue of millions of people in the region by reconstructing the bridge.