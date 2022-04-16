‘Army, judiciary vital pillar of national security’

Pakistan Army and judiciary are important pillars of national security and the recent propaganda campaign against these institutions is an unforgivable crime.

These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in a press statement on Friday.

She said that false propaganda and sloganeering by some billet about state institutions was reprehensible and a negative act of democracy. She said that the entire nation has full confidence in its national institutions especially the judiciary and army and believes in the rule of law and constitution.

The Senator said that it is important to bring the original characters to the point of retribution saying that the people who are part of this negative propaganda campaign warn that the negative propaganda against the Pakistan Army is being carried out by the miscreants especially on social media under a well thought out plan which will not be allowed at all. The Pakistani nation stands by the side of the Pakistan Army and rejects such negative propaganda outright, she said adding that the Pakistan Army is well aware of its responsibilities.

She said the Pakistan Army has always defended all internal and external threats in the most difficult circumstances and has never allowed the enemies to succeed in their nefarious intentions adding that the Pakistan Army has always defended Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and national security like the patriotic Pakistani, it is also most sacred to the Pakistan Army.

Rejecting outright and demanding that those who are part of this campaign be brought to justice who is making a vicious attempt to create misunderstandings between the national institutions and the people.