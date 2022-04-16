Work on children heart hospital in full swing

Construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated Children’s Heart Hospital & Research Institute (CHHRI) is in full swing. Volunteer CEO PCHF, Farhan Ahmad, is delighted to inform everyone that the construction is taking place according to the decided timeline and that the grey structure is close to completion. The basement of the hospital shall have a CSSD (Central Sterile Supply Department) Lab, a Blood Bank, radiology services such as CT Scan & MRI etc. The Ground Floor shall have an OPD, a 15-bed ER and Echocardiography.

CHHRI will be a state-of-the-art 125 bed medical facility which provides the highest quality of care for children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), irrespective of their financial means, and a model institute for the training of healthcare professionals.

There is a dire need for this hospital, as every year in Pakistan 60,000 children are born with CHD. Through successful surgery these deserving children can get a fair chance at living a normal life. Currently, there is an opportunity for all Pakistanis residing throughout the world, to donate for rooms in this hospital and dedicate them to their loved ones who are no longer with us. To help PCHF on the journey to conquering CHD in Pakistan, Farhan Ahmad – Volunteer CEO PCHF, urges you to join our phenomenal network of supporters. Children who can shape a brighter future for our country, vitally require your support.