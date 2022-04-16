Electricity to cost more; POL prices unchanged

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday rejected summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase prices of petrol by Rs 21 and of other petroleum products by Rs 50 and said the government would continue to provide relief to the people. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed increase in price of diesel by Rs51.32 per litre (35.7%), petrol Rs21.30 per litre (14.2%), kerosene oil Rs36.03 per litre (28.7%) and light diesel oil (LDO) Rs38.89 per litre (39.9%). However, the premier had turned down proposed increase in oil prices that would put an additional burden of around Rs30 billion on government exchequer. Following the prime minister’s decision to not increase the fuel prices, the government would have to pay this amount to oil firms on account of price differential claims (PDCs). Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted for the leadership and parliamentarians of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) here, he said the last government suddenly announced subsidy on petroleum products and did not allocate enough financial resources for the relief. “We cannot put more burden on people,” he said adding the previous government even did not give subsidy on flour this Ramazan. He said the facts regarding the petroleum products prices would be put before the people. He vowed that the government would continue to work for the welfare and prosperity of the people and would resolve their issues. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on the other hand raised the power tariff by Rs4.8 per unit on account of fuel adjustment for the month of February. The CPPA-G had requested the power regulator to allow an increase of Rs4.9441 per unit to burden the power consumers with an impact of Rs38.4 billion. The power regulator conducted a public hearing on March 31, 2022. However, it approved the increase of Rs4.8530 per unit to put an additional burden of around Rs37.7 billion on power consumers. The power distribution companies will charge fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of February 2022 in the billing month of April 2022 to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs, except lifeline consumers.













