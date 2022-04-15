Gauri hangs out with Namrata, has a ‘full lunch of flashbacks’

Gauri Khan and Namrata Shirodkar recently met in Hyderabad. The two have shared pictures from their get-together on Instagram. It seems Gauri flew to Hyderabad where she has designed Falguni and Shane Peacock’s store and also used the opportunity to meet with Namrata. Namrata spilled the beans about their meeting on Instagram. She shared a selfie of them together and wrote, “Unexpected fun lunch!! @gaurikhan in the house..literally catching up after so many years ..it’s as if time stood still .. leaving after a full lunch of flashbacks and great memories! and many laughs…should do this often GK keep shining as you always do.” Taking to her Instagram Stories, Namrata shared another picture with Gauri, Falguni and Shane Peacock. She captioned it, “Two favourite designers and a dear friend,” along with heart eyes emojis. Gauri is an interior designer and entrepreneur, married to Shah Rukh Khan and Namrata is a former actor, married to actor Mahesh Babu. Gauri has also designed the houses of all from Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez besides Alia Bhatt’s vanity van.













