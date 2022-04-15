NEPRA notifies Rs 4.85 per unit increase in power tariff for Feb

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified Rs 4.85 per unit increase in power tariff for February under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism. “The Authority has approved positive FCA of Rs 4.85/kWh, having impact of around Rs 37.7b,” the notification said. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.94 per unit increase in power tariff for February, having impact of Rs 38.4b, it further said. The FCA would be charged in the billing month of April 2022 to all consumers categories of power distribution companies (DISCOs) except life line consumers. The FCA would be applicable for only one month and it would not be applicable to KE consumers. According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 8.935 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 4.251 per unit during November. A total of 8,087.85 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 72.2b during the said period while 7,774.13 GWh net electricity was supplied to the DISCOs.













