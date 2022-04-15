FPCCI appoints Khawaja Shahzeb as high-powered convener of government affairs

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, has named Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, the immediate past senior vice president of the FPCCI, as the Convener of the top chamber’s high-powered government affairs and coordination committee.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh emphasized that FPCCI is an apolitical institution of national importance and we want amicable working relations with all the governmental ministries & departments – federal or provincial.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh added that renowned industrialist, serial entrepreneur, and accomplished business leader will be the focal person of the business, industry, and trade community of Pakistan for the business-to-government (B2G) relations and redressal of the issues, complaints, anomalies & grievances in the matters of tariffs & taxation; trade & industry; policy advocacy & budget-making; law & order; EPZs & SEZs; governmental support in international delegations & exhibitions; sectorial facilitation packages, etc.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has also appointed experienced businessman Mr. Aethesham Ul Haq as the Deputy Convener of the aforementioned committee to assist Khawaja Shahzeb Akram. Mr. Aethesham Ul Haq specializes in policy advocacy and representing the business community on government forums.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Regional Chairman of FPCCI, stated that it is an absolute imperative to have a functional B2G liaison to keep the wheel of the economy going; post robust growth in exports on a sustainable basis; generate employment, and pay taxes to the national exchequer in an anomaly-free manner.