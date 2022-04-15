US State Department spokesman Ned Price has said the United States agreed with the statement given by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) a day ago wherein he dismissed an impression of a foreign “conspiracy” to oust former prime minister Imran Khan’s government.

The senior US official made this statement during a press briefing in response to a question from a journalist. “We would agree with it,” Price said.

“Pakistan’s military spokesperson said they had no evidence to suggest that the United States had threatened or was involved in the conspiracy to seek the ouster of Imran Khan’s government. What are your comments on it?” the journalist had asked.