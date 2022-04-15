MD Wasa want Rs 60 million recovery in April for payment of salaries, pension before Eid

MULTAN: Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has set Rs 60 million recovery target for Apr 2022 urging Wasa recovery staff to work harder to enhance civic body’s capacity to pay two-month salary to staff besides pension to pensioners ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Qaisar Raza said in a meeting here Friday that Wasa was facing financial crisis adding that it should operate on self help basis and recovery of bills from subscribers was its only source of income which must be expedited. Otherwise, Wasa Multan would not be able to pay salaries, pensions and meet operational expenses on electricity and oil.

Those not meeting recovery target would face action that may include dismissal from service, the MD Wasa said adding that show cause notices have already been issued to eight (8) recovery inspectors and thirteen (13) recovery assistants on poor performance. He advised recovery staff to demonstrate team work to maximize recovery. He expressed concerns that recovery of not only the old default amounts but also the current bills was poor.

Recovery staff promised to work hard to meet targets. MD Wasa also ordered crackdown on Wasa defaulters particularly the developers of housing colonies. He appealed Wasa subscribers to ensure payment of bills timely so that more improvement be made in Wasa services relating to water supply and sewerage.