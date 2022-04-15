Shahzad Saleem posted as DG NAB Lahore

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer Shahzad Saleem has been appointed as the anti-graft watchdog’s director-general for Lahore, a notification said Friday. The notification from the anti-corruption watchdog said that since Saleem has been posted to the office, ex-DG NAB Lahore Jamil Ahmed has been asked to report to NAB Headquarters.

The role of the DG NAB Lahore is not new to Saleem as he was posted here from 2017 to 2021, and during his four years in office, according to sources, he made record recoveries. In NAB Lahore’s four-year performance report, according to sources, Saleem made direct recoveries worth Rs7billion and Rs77billion indirectly, while under him, NAB Lahore filed recovery references worth Rs60 billion.

In 2021, when Saleem was transferred to the NAB HQ, he was posted as the director awareness and prevention division.