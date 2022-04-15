PIA offers fare discount to ICCI members

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered 15 percent discount on domestic flights and 10 percent discount on international flights to the members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

For the purpose, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir and District Manager, PIA Islamabad Junaid Khan at a ceremony here at the ICCI, an ICCI press release said.

According to the MoU, PIA will offer 15% discount on domestic sectors and 10% discount on international sectors on economy and executive economy classes on applicable base fare along with the waiver of service charges, if applicable to the ICCI members and their immediate family, on a request on the ICCI Secretariat letterhead with production of valid ICCI membership card.

The ICCI in return will extend support and facilitate promotion of PIA’s products and services from all its platforms, including electronic, print and social media. The ICCI will declare PIA as official travel partner and PIA will be preferred travel airline for all of their members’ visits on both international and domestic sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir said improving the performance of PIA was vital to promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports to international markets.

He appreciated the PIA’s discount offer, which, he said, would help the business community in exploring new markets for improving trade and exports of the country.

He assured that the business community would cooperate in promoting PIA’s branding.