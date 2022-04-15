Christians in Pakistan celebrating Good Friday with prayers for peace

ISLAMABAD: Christians all around Pakistan celebrated Good Friday today with religious zeal, while Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, like in other parts of the world.

It is to be notes that Good Friday is observed before Easter Sunday as a religious day on which Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death.

Archibishop Arshad said that on this occasion, all the churches of Pakistan have been decorated with colourful little flags and decorative electric lights.

He said all religious minorities living in the country were enjoying equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan which was appreciable.

“On this day, we spread the message of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice. We pray for peace in the country,” he added.

After Christmas, Easter is Christianity’s second biggest festival.