Electricity tariff increased by Rs4.85 per unit

In line with monthly fuel adjustment costs for February, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a price rise of Rs4.85 per unit in electricity.

On Friday, the Nepra issued a notice in this regard. The increase will only apply to electricity bills for the month of April. Except for lifeline and K Electric customers, it will be applied to all Discos customers.

The CPPA has requested a Rs4.94 per unit rise. Consumers were previously paid Rs5.94 per unit in connection with monthly fuel adjustment expenses in January.

