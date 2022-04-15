DG ISPR statement exposes Imran’s baseless accusations, foreign plot narrative: ANP leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party leader and former Provincial Minister, Wajid Ali Khan here on Friday said that Director General, Inter Services Public Relations(ISPR) has exposed the baseless accusations and foreign plot narrative of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

“The DG ISPR press conference has exposed Imran’s lies and refuted PTI Chief’s foreign conspiracy narrative,” he told APP.

He said the DG ISPR’s press conference had cleared everything and Imran Khan was now hiding faces from people after his foreign’ plot narrative stand was exposed.

“Imran Khan has deceived masses on the name of change, religion and is now trying to mislead people through an alleged letter-gate. He said Imran has wrongly interrupted the National Security Committee’s communiqué and has tried to get political mileage by twisting its contents.

The ANP leader said that Imran Khan’s has failed to fulfill his promises regarding construction of five million houses and giving jobs to one million people, adding the PTI Government despite its nine years rule has failed to address masses problems.

Wajid Ali Khan said when Imran Khan was in power, parliament and democracy was good, but when he was in opposition, he started baseless accusations against political opponents and tendered resignations.

He said Imran Khan’s has trumpeted financial transparency of its billion trees project at national and international circles but failed to tell people why NAB had started its probe.

Wajid Khan claimed that PTI has deceived Pakthoons on the name of change, religion and was now trying to exploit their sentiments through wrongly propagating the contents of alleged lettergate and NSC’s communiqué, adding US has also rejected Imran’s accusations.

Wajid Ali Khan said where was Imran Khan when over 70 innocent worshipers were brutally killed and over 100 injured in a suicide bombing during a Friday prayer at Kocha Risaldar, Peshawar.

He said political stability was imperative for sustainable economic growth, adding electoral reforms were necessary for holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

Wajid Khan said amendments in election laws were must so that no element can raise fingers on elections’ results in future.