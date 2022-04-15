Six shot dead by addict

LAHORE: Six people were killed and another was injured when a drug addict opened firing on his family members near Ameer Chowk, Green Town, on Friday.

Police said the accused, Abid, opened firing on his family members and killed his father Ghulam Hussain, 60, mother Asiya Bibi, 55, sister Raheela, 35, and younger brother, 15, on the spot. After that the accused entered the house of his in-laws and gunned down his father-in-law Muhammad Aslam, 60, and relative Shagufta while Rani Bibi received injuries.

On information, police and forensic teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

They shifted the bodies to a hospital and arrested the accused.

Police also registered a case and started investigation.