PSB ropes in foreign coaches to train taekwondo athletes for CWG, Asiad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has roped in two foreign coaches to train national taekwondo athletes for Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) and South Asian Games, also known as Asiad.

“Keeping in view the importance of these events we have hired the services of two foreign coaches – one from South Korea and the other from Iran to train our taekwondo players” Director General PSB Col (retd) Asif Zaman said in a statement on Friday.

“We want to maximize our athletes’ chances to win medals at these coveted events and for that we are utilising our all resources”, he added.

The training camp for national taekwondo team is underway at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad where the athletes are being given training on modern line. Over 50 players are taking part in the camp.

The CWG are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, while the 2022 Asian Games will take place from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.