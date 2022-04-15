NHA plans to build DG Khan northern Bypass

ISLAMABAD: National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to construct the Dera Ghazi Khan Northern bypass as a part of 80 kilometre rehabilitation, widening and improvement project of DG Khan-Rakhi Gajj section of Multan Qilla Saifullah Highway (N-70).

Procurement process to hire a consultant firm to conduct feasibility study and detailed design has been initiated, an official of NHA informed APP on Friday.

The official said that PC-I for Dera Ghazi Khan Northern bypass was approved by ECNEC in 2018 and groundbreaking was conducted but the project could not be executed due to non-availability of funds.

He said that now NHA had published a Request for Proposal(RFP) for consultancy services for feasibility study and detailed design for rehabilitation, widening and improvement of N-70 from D. G. Khan to Rakhi Gajj in November 2021.

He said that PC-I will be submitted in 4 months‘ time period after award of the contract. After approval of PC-I from competent forum and allocation of funds in PSDP, NHA will initiate procurement of Civil Works and Services, he informed.