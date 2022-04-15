Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan has performed Umrah, during which he prayed for the country’s prosperity.

Shadab shared a picture of himself in Ahram in front of the Holy Kabaah on twitter with fans.

Shadab couldn’t play the limited-overs series against Australia due to fitness issues, wrote a long caption with his picture.

“Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all, health for everyone. May Allah bless you all,” the star player said.

As the situation of pandemic has improved, the Kingdom has allowed foreigners to perform umrah.