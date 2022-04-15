PM Shehbaz to host PDM leaders for Iftar, cabinet likely to be announced tonight

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the leaders of all Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties to an Iftar dinner at PM House on Friday (tonight) to express gratitude for their support in his election as prime minister and to finalise the candidates for the federal cabinet following deliberation.

According to the sources, PM Shehbaz will conclude the ongoing federal cabinet consultation. After today’s dinner, a final decision on which parties will be included and how much representation each would have in the cabinet is expected.

Despite the passing of four days since Shehbaz Sharif took oath as premier, there has been no progress on cabinet formation.

The unified opposition ousted previous Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no-confidence, choosing Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister in his place.

Recognizing the scenario, the newly-elected Prime Minister is prepared to provide adequate representation in the federal cabinet to all of the coalition government’s parties in order to keep the allies happy and loyal.