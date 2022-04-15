Five-year-old girl dies in Hyderabad as family claims rape-cum-murder

A five-year-old girl died mysteriously in Hyderabad while her parents reported to police that their daughter had been raped before being murdered.

The incident took place in the Faqir Ke Par area of Hyderabad district, according to police, who added that it was too early to call the death of the girl named Anabiya a rape-cum-murder incident.

The girl’s parents and other family members claimed that her body bore torture marks and that she had been murdered after being raped.

The girl’s parents, on the other hand, were denied their claim, claiming that they had gone to a local hospital for treatment of the injured girl.

“They did not report the girl being raped,” police said, adding that if evidence of the alleged rape was found, legal action would undoubtedly be taken.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration stated that the girl’s alleged rape would be documented in a medical report.