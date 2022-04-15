We’ll try to stand on our own two feet, Shahbaz tells journalists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with senior journalists on Thursday.

“We’ll try to stand on our own two feet,” he said, emphasizing that the government’s job is to provide jobs, not to run Langarkhanas.

People who want to establish such points, according to the PML-N leader, should not be in power.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan first changed the Toshakhana law, then bought a ring and a watch for a low price and sold them in Dubai.

He stated that making his son CM was not something he wanted to do. Pervez Elahi was offered the position of Chief Minister by the party, but he declined, forcing Hamza to be nominated.

PM Shahbaz stated that the cabinet will be finished in a few days.

He claimed that he inquired about fuel supply to power plants, but that they were unable to make a decision due to NAB concerns.

Nawaz Sharif, according to the PML-N president, is responsible for the health-card programme. If the PML-N had been elected in 2018, these cards would have been distributed to all citizens.