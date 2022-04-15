ISPR briefing ‘breath of fresh air for democracy’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday termed the press conference of Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar “a breath of fresh air for democracy”. During the presser, the army’s top spokesperson, while talking about the role of the armed forces in the country’s politics, said the military has “nothing to do with politics” and said the institution has decided to remain apolitical in the future as well.

“A better word than neutral is apolitical for describing our role,” Maj Gen Iftikhar added. Answering a question related to former prime minister Imran Khan’s claim of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government, the DG said the word “conspiracy” was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee. “As far as the military’s response about the NSC meeting, the stance was fully given and a statement was issued which clearly shows what was concluded in that meeting.” “The words are in front of you, the words are clear. Was there any word such as conspiracy used? I do not think so,” the DG ISPR said and added that the government can declassify the minutes of the NSC meeting if it so desires.

“Press conference of DG ISPR is a breath of fresh air for democracy. It is responsibility not only of every institution but every Pakistani to support democracy, constitution and rule of law,” Bilawal wrote on his official Twitter handle. He also said that parliament, judiciary and establishment transition from controversial to constitutional roles will not be easy.

“The answer to all of Pakistan’s problems is democracy, democracy and more democracy. If we continue on this path no power on earth can stop Pakistan’s progress,” Bilawal said.

Earlier during a media briefing, Bilawal had called upon ‘state institutions’ to clarify their position on then prime minister Imran Khan’s claim that the National Security Committee (NSC) had endorsed his allegation that opposition parties were part of the “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government

“Imran Khan used the national security forum for political gains and now he is making the country’s foreign policy controversial,” Bilawal said while referring to the NSC meeting held last month which expressed grave concern over the alleged ‘threatening letter’.

Meanwhile, Bilawal and his father PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and congratulated him on assuming the premiership.

PM Shehbaz thanked both the PPP leaders for their cooperation in formation of the coalition government. He prayed to Allah Almighty to enable the incumbent government to overcome the prevailing challenges.

The prime minister said that his government’s priority is to strive for Pakistan’s uplift through consultation and mutual cooperation.