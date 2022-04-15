AJK PM quits ahead of voting on no-trust

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Thursday resigned from his office in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him scheduled to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday (today). A hand-written resignation was issued by his office, which was sent to the AJK President Thursday evening. Earlier, he sacked four ministers and an advisor who had brought a no-confidence motion against him. The sacked ministers include Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majeed Khan, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Ali Shan Sohni and advisor Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar. According to a notification, the said ministers have been sacked for ‘misconduct, corruption and suspicious activities’. The move comes after Niazi met party chairman Imran Khan after a no-confidence motion was filed against him. Niazi apprised the party leader of the motives of no-confidence motion and the conspiracy behind it. A total of 25 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly of the ruling party had filed a no-confidence motion against the AJK premier on April 12. The motion had been filed under Article 18 of the AJK’s interim Constitution and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas had reportedly been nominated as the new leader of the House. Niazi, 61, was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly on July 25, 2021.













